CM Stalin wishes Chennai on its 386th birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Chennai on its 386th foundation day (birth day) and praised the capital city as the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu, on August 22.

In his 'X' post (formerly Twitter), the chief minister said that the city has given friends from every corner and gives hope to those seeking a way to live.

"The city has given wings to many women, given the first salary to so many people and given an identity in their hometown, and in general, given life to all of us!" the post said.

Further praising that Chennai is not a place, it is the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu, he added "the age of Chennai that gave life to all of us is 386."

One of the oldest cities in the world, Chennai celebrates its birthday on August 22 as Madras Day.