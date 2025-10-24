CM Stalin: Widen, deepen channels to ensure smooth flow of river water into the sea

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inspected the ongoing dredging works at Adyar River mouth and monsoon preparedness near Srinivasapuram.

A government release said that during the visit, Stalin instructed the officials to widen and deepen the channel to ensure smooth flow of river water into the sea, preventing any obstruction that could lead to flooding in nearby areas.

“The inspection follows a series of high-level reviews chaired by the Chief Minister earlier this month on flood preparedness and monsoon impact across several districts,” added the press note. “On October 19, he reviewed the situation in Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, and Nilgiris via video conference. On October 21, he reviewed flood-preparedness measures in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur.”

During the meetings, he directed district collectors to ensure rainwater drains were desilted, flood control works were expedited, and paddy stocks stored in procurement centres were shifted to safer godowns.

“The CM also directed officials to increase the width of the river mouth by approximately 150 metres and ensure uninterrupted outflow to the sea and ordered the clearance of sand heaps that were removed during dredging immediately,” the release stated.

It also added that due to recent heavy rains, the Chembarambakkam reservoir was filling up, prompting the release of 945 cubic feet per second of water into the river on Friday morning.

The CM also directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department to form a joint monitoring team to supervise the dredging operations and maintain continuous surveillance at the river mouth throughout the northeast monsoon period.