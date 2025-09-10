CM Stalin presides over first Police Day celebrations 

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday presided over the first Tamil Nadu Police Day celebrations held at Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore. He administered the pledge and later distributed prizes to children of police personnel who won in competitions conducted by the Greater Chennai Police as part of Police Day celebrations.

Tamil Nadu observed its first police day on Saturday (Sep 6, 2025) as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The day marks the enactment of the Madras District Police Act, Act 24 of 1859, which came into force on September 6, 1859, and laid the foundation for the modern system of policing

Marking the first Police Day celebrations, various programmes were held across districts and cities, including the administration of the pledge in all police stations, homage to police martyrs, public outreach initiatives, and cultural events involving police families and the community.

Earlier, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun thanked the Chief Minister for announcing September 6 as Police day, recognizing the contribution of the police force to the safety and security of the state.

"Throughout the year, beginning from New Year to all days of importance, Police force has dedicated themselves to work for the people. It is a good thing that there is a day in honour of the police too," the commissioner said and vowed to work towards the Chief Minister's dream of a "Crime free Tamil Nadu"

Addressing the police personnel, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman recalled how Chief Minister enquired about the Police Day celebrations in the state in the midst of his Europe trip and then kept his word on joining the force once he returns to Tamil Nadu.

"There are several days like Mothe’s Day and there are days for doctors, nurses and several professions. Tamil Nadu also has been observing Transgender day. Though there are special days like these for everyone, there was no such for police who work 24x7," DGP Venkataraman said and thanked the Chief Minister for filling the vaccum.

"It’s a recognition for the rank and file and encourages them to be more dedicated," DGP Venkataraman added.