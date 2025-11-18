CM Stalin opens TNREAT office complex in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed office complex of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) in Anna Nagar.

According to an official release, the building was purchased by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at a cost of Rs 77.04 crore.

The structure has a built-up area of 55,000 sq ft, with interior works costing Rs 19.49 crore. It is equipped with facilities including an information centre, parking area and waiting hall.

TNREAT addresses building and plot-related disputes, ensures transparency in pricing and offers grievance redressal for homebuyers.