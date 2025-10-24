CM Stalin opens renovated Tholkappia Poonga in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reopened the renovated Tholkappia Park (Adyar Eco-Park) in Raja Annamalaipuram, on Friday. The park has been renovated at a cost of Rs.42.45 crore under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

After the renovation, the park features modern amenities including a new entrance archway, viewing tower, butterfly garden, children’s play area, open-air theatre, snack kiosks, restrooms, and walking trails.

As per a government release, the park was originally created by restoring a 58-acre stretch of a backwater channel through CRRT. The foundation stone was laid in 2008 by the former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and the park was first opened to the public on January 22, 2011.

"Over the years, the park had deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. In June 2021, the Tamil Nadu government approved the “Tholkappia Park Restoration Project” and sanctioned Rs. 42.45 crore. As part of the renovation, CRRT has established several new facilities. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also constructed a skywalk connecting the Park Phase I and II. The park serves as a centre for environmental education and research," the release added.

A 3.2 km-long walking and jogging track has been laid for fitness enthusiasts and regular visitors.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the park should serve as a learning space for students, and instructed officials to organize exclusive “Students’ Eco Tours” for school and college students from both government and private institutions. These visits will include guided environmental education sessions and provision of nutritious snacks.

The park will be open to the public every day except public holidays, but prior online booking is required. Visiting hours are from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For educational institutions upto 100 students (accompanied by teachers) can visit after advance online booking from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students from Chennai Corporation schools will be allowed on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while students from government and aided schools will be allowed on Fridays. Students from private schools can visit the park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays. Rs. 10 per student will be collected as entry fee.

The park will remain closed on Thursdays for maintenance. Additionally, the park will be open for morning and evening walks from 6:30 am to 8 am. and 4:30 pm to 6 pm, throughout the week, including holidays.

However, walkers should pay Rs. 20 per entry. Also, they can avail monthly passes at Rs. 500, quarterly passes at Rs. 1,500, half year passes at Rs. 2500 and annual passes at Rs. 5,000.