CM Stalin opens journalism institute, film shoot floor in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated Institute of Journalism and Media Studies, renovated cinema shooting floor and other buildings, on Monday.

The Institute of Journalism and Media Studies has been established in Kotturpuram by the department of Tamil Development and Information to provide Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism courses.

"The course will start from the present academic year and classes will be taken in both Tamil and English. The syllabus has been devised in a way to train professionals to become eligible to work in print, television, radio and digital media. The Institute will enter into agreements with international institutions," a government release said.

Apart from opening the institute, Stalin interacted with the first batch of the students.

In another event, Stalin opened the renovated cinema shooting floor in MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute through video conference. The floor has been renovated with air-conditioning at a cost of Rs. 5.10 Crore.

The chief minister inaugurated buildings constructed in several government colleges across the state at a total cost of Rs. 51.04 Crore. As many as 19 Industrial training institutes (ITI) and other buildings were also opened at a cost of Rs. 173.86 Crore.

He also handed over appointment orders to 89 candidates who cleared Group-1 exams