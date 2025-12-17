CM Stalin lays stone for Haj House near airport to facilitate pilgrims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Tamil Nadu Haj House, to be built near the Anna International Airport in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 39.20 crore.

The project, undertaken by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, is intended to benefit Muslim pilgrims undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage. The facility will be constructed on a one-acre plot close to the airport, enabling pilgrims to complete travel formalities at the Tamil Nadu State Haj Committee office shortly before their departure and proceed conveniently to the terminal.

The proposed Tamil Nadu Haj House will comprise a basement and four floors. The basement will include parking facilities. The ground floor will house the Haj Committee office, a reception area, a conference hall and storage facilities for pilgrims’ luggage. From the first to the fourth floors, accommodation will be provided for around 400 Haj pilgrims, with a total of 100 rooms, along with other essential amenities.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said that Haj house would serve as a vital support system, helping pilgrims prepare physically, mentally, and spiritually for their journey.

"Special attention would be given to senior citizens, women and first-time pilgrims with facilities designed to meet their specific needs. Orientation programmes on Haj rituals, health precautions, and travel guidelines will also be conducted at the new complex," a statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers TM Anbarasan, SMNasar, Chief Secretary N Muruganadam and representatives of the State Haj Committee were present at the ceremony.