CM Stalin launches QR code safety system for Chennai passengers in taxis, autos

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a QR code-based emergency response system in Chennai to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women and children, while travelling in auto rickshaws, cabs and car rentals.

At the launch event held at the Secretariat, Stalin handed over QR codes to auto-rickshaw drivers, marking the rollout of the initiative.

The initiative leverages technology to enable real-time monitoring and seamless integration with existing vehicle tracking systems.

Greater Chennai Police generated 88,859 unique QR codes for auto rickshaws and share autos operating within the city and surrounding areas. These codes will be fixed behind the driver's seat and can be easily scanned by passengers.

By scanning the QR code and pressing the SOS button, passengers can instantly alert the Police control room, sharing the vehicle’s location, driver details, and ownership information.

Passengers can also call the emergency helpline 112 for immediate police assistance.

A key feature of the QR code system is its ability to identify passenger's location accurately during SOS alerts, which is especially crucial at night or during solo rides. This enables a swift response from police using their patrol vehicles.

Additionally, Police has partnered with Rapido, Ola, and Uber to link their in-app emergency alerts directly to the police control room.

If a passenger triggers an SOS alert via these apps, the police control room will receive real-time tracking details, enabling quick intervention through patrol vehicles.

The event was attended by Ministers K Ponmudy and PK Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, and other senior police officials.