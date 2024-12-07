CM Stalin launches Mudichur Omnibus terminus, unveils Kalaignar climate change park in Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin virtually inaugurated Rs 58.70 crore worth of development projects completed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Saturday, including a new Omni Bus parking facility at Mudichur in Chengalpattu.

According to an official release issued by the State government, the Omnibus parking facility developed at a cost of Rs 42.70 crore would be spread across five acres at Mudichur, which is located seven kilometres from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam.

The parking facility, which has the capacity to accommodate 150 buses, would consist of eateries and resting facilities. Southbound Omni buses would be parked in the facility.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a Kalaignar Memorial Climate Change Park, which was developed over 16 acres at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The park has an archaeological information centre, rainwater ponds, moats, an elevated walking path, a tree park, a children's park, a statue park, a playground, an open amphitheatre, and an exhibition facility with entertainment features.

The projects inaugurated by the CM included a renovated medical centre at Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

The facility will consist of doctors' consultation suites, a nurses' station, an intensive care unit with three beds and a 24-hour pharmacy, a waiting area capable of accommodating 50 patients, and a parking facility for ambulances.