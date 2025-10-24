CM Stalin inspects dredging works at Adyar River mouth

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, inspected the ongoing dredging works at Adyar River mouth and monsoon preparedness near Srinivasapuram.

A government release said that during the visit, Stalin instructed the officials to widen and deepen the channel to ensure smooth flow of river water into the sea, preventing any obstruction that could lead to flooding in nearby areas.

"The inspection follows a series of high-level reviews chaired by the Chief Minister earlier this month on flood preparedness and monsoon impact across several districts. On October 19, he reviewed the situation in Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, and Nilgiris districts via video conference. Similarly, on October 21, he reviewed flood-preparedness measures in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts," the release said.

During the meetings, he directed district collectors to ensure rainwater drains are desilted, flood control works are expedited, and paddy stocks stored in procurement centers are shifted to safer godowns.

The release added that due to recent heavy rains, the Chembarambakkam reservoir is filling up, prompting the release of 945 cubic feet per second of water into the river on Friday morning.

"The chief minister also directed officials to increase the width of the river mouth by approximately 150 meters and ensure uninterrupted outflow to the sea and ordered that the sand heaps removed during dredging be cleared immediately," the release added.

Moreover, Stalin directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department to form a joint monitoring team to supervise the dredging operations and maintain continuous surveillance at the river mouth throughout the northeast monsoon period.