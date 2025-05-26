CM Stalin inaugurates listing of GCC municipal bonds

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Monday, formally inaugurated the listing of Greater Chennai Corporation - municipal bonds on the National Stock Exchange.

One of the proactive initiatives taken by the Tamilnadu government to mobilise innovative financial resources for urban infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Stalin formally inaugurated the listing ceremony of the GCC - municipal bonds by ringing the ceremonial bell at a function held in Kalaivanar Arangam in the city. As part of the fund mobilisation effort, the Greater Chennai Corporation has successfully raised Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds at a highly competitive interest rate of 7.97% per annum for a tenure of 10 years. This issue has been recognized as having the lowest interest rate among municipal bond issues in India in 2025, an official release circulated by the state information department regarding the inaugural ceremony said.

Claiming that the issue of municipal bonds received an overwhelming response from investors and bids worth Rs 421 crore were received via electronic bidding on the National Stock Exchange, which is 4.21 times more than the base issue size of Rs 100 crore, the release added. The enormity of bids received demonstrate the strong financial management and investor confidence in the Greater Chennai Corporation and its urban development plans, the government release said.

The funds raised through the municipal bonds will be utilized for the Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) project in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin, an important urban infrastructure initiative aimed at flood mitigation and sustainable urban growth in Chennai. The ISWD project in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin, comprising eight large lakes and 71 small water bodies, has been divided into 46 packages. As of May 22, work has been fully completed in 30 of the 46 packages, and tendering is ongoing for the remaining 16, the release added.

The ISWD project will double the rainwater storage capacity and help manage floodwaters more effectively during monsoon seasons. By linking the stormwater drains with the nearby lakes, excess rainwater can be diverted to the lakes to increase water retention and reduce flooding, the government literature reasoned.

Meanwhile, the municipal bonds issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation have received an “AA+” rating from both India Ratings and Acuité Ratings, reflecting the strong financial management of the GCC.

Additionally, to support investor confidence and ensure success, the Tamil Nadu Government has extended special financial support under the Project Sustainability Grant Fund (PSGF). Under the Union Government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the Greater Chennai Corporation will also receive a Rs 26 crore incentive grant to support the municipal bond issuance, thereby, helping to offset costs and reduce financial burdens.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin also presented appreciation mementos to key stakeholders involved in the successful bond issuance during the listing event held at the National Stock Exchange. State municipal administration Minister KN Nehru, state HR & CE minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan and state chief secretary N Muruganandam were among the officials who took part in the listing ceremony.