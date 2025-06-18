CM Stalin inaugurates free drinking water vending machines in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the service of free drinking water vending machines in Chennai.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the initiative, aimed at providing clean drinking water at no cost, was launched at Marina Beach, a key location where large numbers of people gather regularly.

The machines are connected to a water tank and the purifying machine features a CCTV camera for monitoring. Users will have the option to dispense two quantities of water: 150 ml and 1 litre. Each tank will be linked to Metro Water pipelines, ensuring a continuous flow throughout the day.

Additionally, the machines are designed with the IoT (Internet of Things) technology, which will automatically notify the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) when the water runs out, ensuring immediate refills.

As part of the first phase, 50 water vending machines have been installed in various locations across the city. These include Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Adyar, Kodambakkam, and Valasaravakkam zones.