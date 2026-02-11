CM Stalin felicitates 500 senior citizen couples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday felicitated 500 senior citizen couples who have crossed the age of 70 in Chennai, as part of a welfare initiative implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.
At the event, the Chief Minister presented new dhotis and sarees, along with sacred items and fruits, to the elderly couples. The programme was organised by temples in the Chennai zone that function under the control of the HR&CE department.
The HR&CE department has been implementing a marriage assistance scheme for economically weaker sections. So far, 2,800 couples and 165 differently-abled couples have benefited under the scheme.
In addition, the department had announced in the Assembly its plan to honour 2,000 senior-most couples across the State who are aged 70 and above. The scheme was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in November 2025.
Tuesday's event marked the second phase of the initiative in Chennai. While 500 senior couples were felicitated in the city, a total of 3,000 couples were honoured across Tamil Nadu on the same day.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu, heads of various mutts including Ponnambala Adigalar and Shanthalinga Maruthachala Adigalar, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya were present at the function.