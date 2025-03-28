CM Stalin assures to resolve patta issues in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday assured to make efforts to resolve the problems in the issue of pattas for meikkal poramboke and meichal poramboke lands (grazing lands) in the State capital region, covering the four districts.

Intervening during the debate on the demand for grants for Special Programme Implementation Department in the State Assembly, Stalin acknowledged the problems in issue of pattas for such lands in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalattu (KTCC) districts and said that the officials were discussing the issue and they would make efforts to resolve it and distribute pattas to such lands in the KTCC districts like elsewhere in the State.

Chief Minister Stalin offered the reply based on a request made by Congress legislator from Velachery, Hassan Moulana, who urged the government to reclassify the lands and issue pattas by suitably representing the issue before the Court, which had issued orders against the issue of pattas.

Hassan insisted that the decisions were made by courts from within four walls, and they do not understand reality. The government must represent the issue before the court,s and people’s lives must be saved, he added.