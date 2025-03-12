Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin announces SIPCOT park in Chengalpattu
The new park would be developed over 800 acres at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu to promote industrial development in the district, said Stalin
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various finished projects and laid foundation stone for new projects in the Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.
He also announced a new SIPCOT industrial park for the district. The new park would be developed over 800 acres at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu to promote industrial development in the district, said Stalin, listing out the welfare schemes and projects implemented in the district.
