Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin announces SIPCOT park in Chengalpattu

    The new park would be developed over 800 acres at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu to promote industrial development in the district, said Stalin

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 March 2025 12:43 AM IST
    CM Stalin announces SIPCOT park in Chengalpattu
    X

    Chief Minister MK Stalin handing over a motorcycle to a differently-abled beneficiary at Chengalpattu on Tuesday

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various finished projects and laid foundation stone for new projects in the Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

    He also announced a new SIPCOT industrial park for the district. The new park would be developed over 800 acres at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu to promote industrial development in the district, said Stalin, listing out the welfare schemes and projects implemented in the district.

    MK StalinSIPCOT projectChengalpattu
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X