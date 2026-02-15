CM opens Madhya Kailash flyover to reduce congestion at Sardar Patel Road–Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the L-shaped Madhya Kailash flyover aimed at alleviating chronic traffic congestion at the Sardar Patel Road–Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction.
Built at Rs 60.68 crore, the three-lane flyover is designed to carry unidirectional traffic from Sardar Patel Road towards Rajiv Gandhi Salai, allowing vehicles to bypass the heavily congested Madhya Kailash intersection.
The 652-metre-long structure starts about 350 metres from the existing flyover near the Cancer Institute–IIT Madras junction and descends on Rajiv Gandhi Salai opposite Kasturibai Nagar railway station.
Highways Minister E.V. Velu had said the width of the flyover had been increased at the right turn to ensure smoother traffic flow. He added that the height of the parapet walls had been raised to improve safety.
The permitted speed limit on the flyover will be 30 kmph.