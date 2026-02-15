CM opens Madhya Kailash flyover to reduce congestion at Sardar Patel Road–Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction

Built at Rs 60.68 crore, the three-lane flyover is designed to carry unidirectional traffic from Sardar Patel Road towards Rajiv Gandhi Salai, allowing vehicles to bypass the heavily congested Madhya Kailash intersection.

The 652-metre-long structure starts about 350 metres from the existing flyover near the Cancer Institute–IIT Madras junction and descends on Rajiv Gandhi Salai opposite Kasturibai Nagar railway station.