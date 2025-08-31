Cloudburst hits North Chennai, three 100+ mm rain events this August, says weather blogger

CHENNAI: A cloudburst over North Chennai on Saturday night (August 30) brought intense rainfall, with several stations logging over 100 mm. Korattur received the highest rainfall of 182.4 mm (another station in the region recorded 161.7 mm) over 24 hours, according to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency.

It was followed by Manali New Town (158.8 mm), Manali (139.8 mm), Kathivakkam (136.5 mm), Tiruvottiyur (126 mm), Ayapakkam (121.8 mm), Parrys (115.5 mm), Ambattur (112.2 mm), Nerkundram (110.4 mm), Ambathur (105 mm) and CD Hospital Tondiarpet (102.4 mm).

Popular blogger Pradeep John, who goes by 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' on social media, said radar and station data confirmed the event qualified as a cloudburst.

In a post, he also said that August 2025 has been a historic month for Chennai, with three 100+ mm rainfall events on August 22, 23, and 31, which is a sequence never recorded before.

While the city’s August normal is 140 mm, Nungambakkam has already crossed 200 mm this month, John noted.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light showers in a few parts of the city on Sunday.

A cloudburst is an intense downpour over a small area in a very short time. The IMD defines it as rainfall exceeding 100 mm in an hour, often accompanied by strong winds and lightning over an area of 20–30 sq km.