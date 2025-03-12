Close shave for 3-yr-old child who fell into under-construction SWD in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: A three-year-old child fell into an under-construction storm water drain (SWD) in Thoraipakkam on Tuesday. Fortunately, the child survived with injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sholinganallur, police said.

The injured child, U Pradheesha, was playing outside her house around 7 pm when she slipped through a gap in the barricades surrounding the drain and fell inside, police said. The pit was filled with water from rains earlier in the day.

Neighbours rushed to pull Pradheesha out of the drain and immediately took her to a hospital, where doctors placed her under observation.

The police quoted the doctors as saying that the child's condition had improved since Tuesday night.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had set up barricades around the worksite, the child slipped through, the cops added.