'Close Paranur toll plaza': MMK supporters stage protest, vandalise booths

CHENNAI: Tension erupted at the Paranur toll plaza on Monday as supporters of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) staged a protest against the Central government, demanding the closure of the toll booth. The operational agreement of the tool booth expired in 2019 yet it continues to be operated. On Monday evening, a group of MMK supporters, led by party president Jawahirullah, marched to the toll plaza, raising slogans against the central government, and calling for its immediate closure.

During the protest, some supporters vandalized toll booths 4, 5, and 6 by breaking the glass doors and obstructing vehicles.

Local police stationed near the toll plaza quickly intervened and attempted to hold peace talks. However, as the situation escalated, police arrested a few protesters. In response, some MMK members allegedly attacked a police vehicle and engaged in a heated argument with officers.

The protest disrupted traffic flow from the toll booth to Pullipakkam, causing a two-kilometer-long jam. Authorities eventually allowed vehicles to pass without paying the toll fee.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.