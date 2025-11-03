Clear stagnated sewage at Duraisamy Subway, demand commuters

CHENNAI: One of Chennai’s busiest shopping routes in T Nagar, the Duraisamy Subway has turned into a struggle zone for motorists due to sewage stagnation and damaged road conditions.

Chennai has more than 22 railway subways. Among them, Duraisamy Subway in T Nagar is one of the most important in the city because it connects to the popular shopping destination – Usman Road.

But for the past two days, sewage stagnation has become a major problem for two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw drivers. The road is damaged by the recent rain and filled with potholes.

“City roads are not in a good condition. Driving has become very difficult. Every night I suffer from hip pain after a full day of driving,” lamented auto driver David.

Concurring with him was another biker, Suresh, who stated that this was not a new problem. “Water stagnates here even after mild showers, and sewage leak compounds the problem. Corporation workers fix it temporarily, and after a few days, it happens again,” he added. “It’s difficult to cross the subway on a daily basis. Sometimes car drivers even splash the sewage water onto riders. The Corporation must take action and provide a permanent solution.”

When DT Next approached the Chennai Corporation for an explanation, there was no response.