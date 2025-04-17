Clear doubts on watermelon in press note: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to issue a press release clarifying the public's doubts, owing to the misinformation spread by officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department over the quality of watermelon being sold in the market for this summer season.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the matter, which was urgently mentioned by advocate K Kesavan, seeking relief to the farmers alleging that they are hugely suffering due to the misinformation spread by some officials about the watermelon. M Venkatesan, president, Chengalpattu Farmers Welfare Association, moved the petition seeking relief.

Senior counsel R Sankarasubbu for the petitioner submitted that due to the false rumours spread by some officials of FSDA stating that injections are being used in watermelons to enhance colour and sweetness, the farmers suffered heavy losses, being unable to sell the watermelons they cultivated.

Consequently, the farmers are forced to sell their produce at merely Rs 2 or Rs 3 per kilogram, and many farmers, disheartened, left their watermelons un-harvested in the fields, said the counsel. The petitioner alleged that FSDA officer Sathish Kumar and other officials are spreading false propaganda, hence, action must be taken against them.

He also sought the court to direct the government to procure the watermelons and fix a minimum price for them to redress the loss faced by the poor farmers.

The Horticulture department submitted that it had conducted an inspection in this regard, and nothing was detected as alleged that chemicals are injected to enhance the colour of watermelon. It was also submitted that the department itself had distributed the watermelon seeds to Chengalpattu farmers.

After the submission, the judge directed the Horticulture department to issue a press release to debunk claims and clarify the public. Further, the court also issued notice to the officials of FSDA to hear their stand, and the matter was posted to June 9 for further proceedings.