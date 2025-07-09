Cleanliness workers welfare board: Chennai Corporation to spend over Rs 60 L to establish help centres

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to spend Rs 60.70 lakh for establishing help centres for the sanitation workers’ welfare board. The centres will have desktop computers, and printers with internet connection.

The local body has floated the tender to identify an eligible agency to supply 200 desktop computers and 200 printers with internet connectivity for all 200 divisional offices for 3 months on-hire basis.

“The bidders should have experience in supplying computers, laptops and related facilities. The agency will be selected by the end of this month, and installation of computers and other facilities will begin later,” said a GCC official.

These help centres will assist all categories of cleanliness workers, including the permanent staff of GCC, over 17,600 temporary workers, and those outsourced from private agencies and other schemes including National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), and help them avail all the welfare schemes released by the State government.

“The help centres will also offer assistance in availing accident insurance, death and funeral, pensions, and maternity benefits,” added the official.