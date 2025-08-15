Cleanliness workers’ unions thank CM Stalin for new welfare schemes

CHENNAI: Representatives of multiple conservancy workers’ associations on Friday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office in Alwarpet and thanked him for announcing six welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

The schemes, announced on Thursday, include free breakfast for urban sanitation workers, priority housing for rural workers, a special health drive to detect and treat occupational diseases such as tuberculosis, financial security of Rs 10 lakh in case of death during work, a subsidy of up to Rs 3.5 lakh for self-employment, interest subsidy for timely loan repayment, higher education scholarships for workers’ children, and construction of 30,000 houses over three years under state housing programmes.

Union representatives Beula John Selvaraj, P Jayashankar, S Purushothaman, I Jayakumar, Senguttuvan, R Saravanan, G Ramu, S Anbudasan, G Sathiyakumar, and Muthu Ravichandran were among those who met the CM and presented a letter of appreciation. Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, and PK Sekarbabu, GCC Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, senior officials, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran were present during the meeting.