Cleanliness workers’ union rejects Chennai Corporation invite for special scheme launch

CHENNAI: Condemning the detention of cleanliness workers, the Madras Red Flag Union (CITU) and SFI functionaries staged a protest near the Langs Garden Road junction on Saturday.

The protesters, who had been camping outside Ripon Building since August 1, criticised the State government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to regularise the workers’ jobs.

C Thiruvettai, district secretary of the union, alleged that women workers were evicted by male police personnel, and added that the union refused the Corporation’s invitation to attend the launch of a new scheme for cleanliness workers.