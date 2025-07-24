Class 11 boy dies by suicide in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide at his residence in Radhakrishnan Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, on Wednesday evening (July 23).

The deceased has been identified as Sidharth, son of Venkatachalam and Ramadevi. A Class 11 student at Valliyan Chettiar Government Higher Secondary School, Sidharth had stayed home from school on Wednesday due to stomach pain, his mother told the police. Alone at their rented home, Sidharth is believed to have died by suicide and was later found by his maternal uncle, Karthik.

Upon receiving information, the Washermanpet police led by an inspector arrived at the scene. They secured Sidharth's body and sent it to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that Sidharth had reportedly left a handwritten note stating, 'Death Day RIP.'

Meanwhile, the Tiruvottiyur Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), concerning inquiry into unnatural deaths.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app