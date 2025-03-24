Class 8 boy from Velachery bags national records certificate in Rubik’s cube contest

CHENNAI: Anish and Jaanvi, the brother-sister duo from Velachery have been excelling in academics and sports as well, and bagging various laurels, with Anish, a Class 8 student, recently bagging the 'national records certificate' in the robotics Rubik’s cubes competition.

Anish, a student of a CBSE school developed and displayed various types of 'robotics rubik cube' on mathematics formulas, computer key words, Tamil, Hindi, English alphabets, science concepts, and national flags of countries. The award was presented by the Global Records and Research Foundation.

However, Anish's laurels are not only limited to this recent achievement. The 12-year-old, who hails from Kaveripattinam of Krishnagiri district, holds over 40 different 'World Records and Guinness World Records related to sports and academics as well.

Anish’s 5-year-old sister Jaanvi, currently studying upper kindergarten (UKG), is also following suit and has already recorded several achievements.

Speaking to DT Next, P Nithya, mother of the duo, explained that Anish bagged his first Guinness World Record for running a 10 km sprint held in Tiruchy, in 2019 and the second Guinness World Record for completing all sections of a Rubik's cube within a minute.

And, Anish managed to win at the India Book of Records by completing the rubik cube in three seconds.

“Recognising Anish’s achievements and to motivate him further, the Department of Posts of India honoured him by issuing 'my stamp' in 2019. Taking inspiration from her elder brother, Jaanvi has also been participating in different events and already bagging awards,” said Nithya.

Anish said at present he is training in rifle shooting and plans to participate in competitions in the future. “I am planning to take medicine after Class 12 to become a doctor. However, my interest lies in multiple areas,” said Anish.

The events that Jaanvi had participated range from blindfolded cycling competitions to rapid recitation of Tamil alphabets. In addition, she has participated in Silambam and yoga competitions.

Jaanvi has bagged recognitions like the National Achiever Pride award, the Best Social Activist award, and the World Environment Council New Delhi's certificate of appreciation, among others.