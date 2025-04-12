Begin typing your search...

    12 April 2025
    Class 8 boy dies five days after being bitten by stray dog in Sriperumbudur
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A class 8 boy was mauled to death by a stray dog near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy was playing near his house in Sriperumbudur, where he suffered the dog bite on April 7.

    He subsequently fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.

    Online Desk

