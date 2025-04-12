Begin typing your search...
Class 8 boy dies five days after being bitten by stray dog in Sriperumbudur
CHENNAI: A class 8 boy was mauled to death by a stray dog near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy was playing near his house in Sriperumbudur, where he suffered the dog bite on April 7.
He subsequently fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.
