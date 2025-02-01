Class 2 boy dies after goal post falls on him at Avadi Air Force School

CHENNAI: A class 2 student died after a goal post fell on him while he was playing football at school in Chennai.

The deceased, identified as Aadvik (7), was studying at the Air Force School in Avadi, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The incident occured when the boy was playing as a goalkeeper at school. Suddenly, the goal post fell on him, causing him to lose consciousness.

His friends immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating into the incident.