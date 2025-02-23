Begin typing your search...
Class 12 student drives van over neighbour, woman killed in Kancheepuram
Police have booked a case of negligent driving against a 17-year-old boy, who was behind the wheel. Sivakanchi police said the accused is a Class 12 student.
CHENNAI: A 53-year-old woman drawing a Kolam outside her house on Gangai Amman Temple Street in Kancheepuram was killed after she was run over by a van early Sunday morning.
Police have booked a case of negligent driving against a 17-year-old boy, who was behind the wheel. Sivakanchi police said the accused is a Class 12 student. His father, Raja, uses a van to deliver wholesale snacks in the town. On Sunday, Raja's son had tried to operate the van and lost control when he started the vehicle and shifted gears.
In a panic, instead of pressing the brakes, he slammed the accelerator and ran over his neighbour Saraswathi. Onlookers moved her to the Kancheepuram GH where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
