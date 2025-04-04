Class 12 NEET aspirant dies by overdosing on sleeping pills in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A class 12 NEET aspirant died by suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills, in Kelambakkam on Thursday.

The deceased Sakthi Pughaz Vani (17) of Pudupakkam was a private school student. Pughaz Vani was awaiting her board results and had also been attending NEET coaching.

On Thursday night, her parents found her lying unconscious in their house and rushed her to a hospital nearby, where she was declared brought dead.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)