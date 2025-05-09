Class 12 exam results: Student who failed dies by suicide in Kancheepuram quarry

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old student who failed the class 12 examination died by suicide after jumping into a 300-foot-deep quarry near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Edison, the son of a Christian preacher from Periyar Nagar in Nandambakkam near Kundrathur. He was a student at the Somangalam Government Higher Secondary School.

According to police, Edison was reportedly distressed after receiving low marks in Biology and failing the exam.

His parents had scolded him following the results, and he left home on his motorcycle shortly afterward.

When Edison did not return home by late evening, his parents began searching for him. His mobile phone was found to be switched off.

On Thursday morning, local residents spotted a motorcycle and a pair of sandals near a quarry in Nadweerapattu, Somangalam. Edison's parents, who had been searching for him, identified the belongings and alerted the Somangalam police.

Fire and rescue personnel from Pattabiram and Sriperumbudur were called in, and after a search operation lasting over five hours, Edison's body was recovered from the water.

Police have registered a case and sent the body to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)