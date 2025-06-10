Class 11 boy under treatment for drug abuse in Chennai

CHENNAI: A class 11 student is in critical condition after he developed health complications from a self-administered drug injection in Thousand Lights.

The 16-year-old boy is a resident of Virugambakkam and studies at a private school in the same area.

On Monday evening, the teenager went out with his friends when he is said to have administered a syringe filled with a narcotic solution.

The boy reached home in a dazed state, and the next morning, he got alarmed after he noticed blood in his urine discharge and informed his parents.

The police were informed after it was confirmed at a private hospital that the student had abused himself with drugs. Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy had procured the tablets online and bought the syringe at a pharmacy.

The Thousand Lights police have launched a probe into the incident.