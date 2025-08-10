Class 10, 9 boys gang up, assault senior student in Avadi

CHENNAI: Police are probing an incident involving government school students in Avadi in which a group of students in school uniform ganged up and assaulted another, a Class 12 student near their school.

The students who assaulted uploaded a video of their rowdy act on social media, making fun of the victim, after which he filed a police complaint.

Police sources said that the incident happened last Thursday (August 7) near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kamarajar Nagar, Avadi.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was walking back home after a special class when his juniors, from Class 10 and Class 9, ganged up and assaulted him.

The school authorities, who learned of the incident, summoned all the students involved and their parents and mediated. However, the erring students had uploaded the video of the attack on social media, intending to shame the victim, after which a police complaint was filed.

Speaking to media persons, the victim said that he did not inform his parents about the attack on the same day, as school authorities intervened. However, after the video went viral on social media, he filed a police complaint seeking action against the group that assaulted him.

The victim said that one of the boys verbally abused him, and when he questioned his behaviour, he and his friends ganged up and assaulted him.