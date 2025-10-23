Clash between BJP functionaries in Tiruvallur; seven booked

CHENNAI: A clash between two groups of BJP members in Panaiyanchery village near Tiruvallur led to injuries to three persons, prompting police to register cases against seven individuals from both sides, Daily Thanthi reported.

According to police sources, Dhanush (21), a resident of Vanniyar Street in Panayancheri and a college student, is the former general secretary in the youth wing of the saffron party. Shekhar (40), president of the BJP's district agriculture wing, resides on Bramanar Street in the same village. The two reportedly had a history of political differences.

On Tuesday (Oct 21), an argument broke out between Rajasekar, a local resident, and Rajesh, Dhanush’s uncle. The altercation escalated, resulting in a clash between the two factions. In the incident, Dhanush, Ramesh (50), and Ezhumalai (38) sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Both Dhanush and Shekhar lodged separate complaints at the Periyapalayam police station. Based on the complaints, police registered cases against seven persons from both groups: Rajasekar (32), Naveenkumar (26), Sudhakar (51), Shekhar (55), Ramesh, Dhanush, and Anandan (38).

Police said they are investigating the matter from multiple angles, including previous enmity between the two groups.