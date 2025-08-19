Clash among accused in Kattupalli port silver bar heist case; 1 held

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man for assaulting his accomplice, demanding a share of the booty from the multi-crore silver bar heist from the Kattupalli port in April this year.

The arrested person was identified as Muniyandi. He was arrested based on a complaint from Kaviyarasan.

The accused in the case were arrested by the Avadi city police and are out on bail. On Saturday (August 16), the complainant, Kaviyarasan (40) of Kodungaiyur, one of the accused in the case, was in his home when his brother, Shanmugavel, and his in-law, Muniyandi, along with friends assaulted Kaviyarasan demanding that he part with the share of the cash he procured by selling the stolen gold bars.

In April, Avadi city police arrested over a dozen persons in connection with the heist of Rs 9 crore worth of silver bars from two containers at the Adani Kattupalli Port near Ennore.

The containers had reached Chennai from London on March 30. The logistics firm, which had imported the silver bars, found that the container seals had been tampered with after taking the containers to their warehouse near Sriperumbudur on April 3 and found that around 900 kg of silver was stolen.

After this, Kattur police registered a case and began investigations. Supervisors in the port and truck drivers who orchestrated the rip-off were arrested and 600 kg of the stolen silver bars were recovered initially.

The complainant in the present case, Kaviarasan, was among the accused. According to his statement, he had sold the silver bars then and procured Rs 2.5 crore, but after the police found their roles, he returned the money and got the silver bars back and gave them to the police.