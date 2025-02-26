CITU seeks state govt intervention to reinstate suspended Samsung workers

CHENNAI: CITU state president A. Soundararajan on Tuesday has strongly condemned Samsung management’s anti-labour actions, urging state government intervention to reinstate all 23 suspended workers, stop the company from forming and promoting rival groups to weaken the registered union and prevent management from enforcing unilateral agreements under Section 18(1).

In a statement, Soundararajan has appealed to workers and the general public to stand in solidarity with the union’s legitimate fight for labour rights.

CITU has called its unions in other industries in Kancheepuram to give strike notice on February 26 to hold a token strike on March 13 in solidarity with the protesting Samsung workers. CITU Kancheepuram district secretary and Samsung India Workers' Union president E Muthukumar submitted a petition to the deputy director, Industrial Safety and Health, Kancheepuram seeking the official intervention in the illegal production using casual and contract workers in Samsung and SH Electronics.

Samsung workers have been on a sit-in strike since February 5 after the management suspended three workers. Soundararajan said that the management deemed the workers who collectively tried to meet the top management (Korean management) during the lunch break on January 31 as misconduct and suspended 23 workers so far.

He said that the company's sole issue is with the existence of a legally registered “Samsung India Workers' Union”. The union has declared that no compromises will be made regarding workers’ rights.

CITU leader claimed that it accepted mediation efforts from the labour department, but the company has refused to engage in discussions and continues its alleged anti-union stance.

Samsung spokesperson said, "At Samsung, our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace. It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process.”