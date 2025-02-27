Citizen connect: TNEB, Metro works render Vivekananda Main Road unusable

CHENNAI: Improper road maintenance has become a common issue across the city leading to different kinds of inconvenience and accidents. The residents of Mohammed Hussain Colony in Vivekananda Main Road in Kolathur have flagged a similar concern.

Raising concern over the road's poor condition, they said the road has been dug up and needs to be re-laid. Highlighting that poor road maintenance is not a new issue but has persisted for a long time, the locals urged the civic authorities to take immediate steps.

The damaged road is extremely challenging for motorists who risk their lives plying on the road and accessing the interior areas has become a hardship.

Ruing the road condition, a resident, Venkatesan, said, “The road’s current state is not only causing inconvenience to commuters but also poses a significant threat to their safety. We have been requesting the civic body for months to repair the road, but no action has been taken. The construction work on the roads in this area is never-ending, thereby prolonging the issue.”

The residents’ demands include immediate re-laying of the above-said road by the Corporation and effective measures to facilitate regular road maintenance. In addition, they sought assurances from the authorities that steps would be taken soon to prevent future issues.

Another resident Elangovan said, “Either the TNEB is undertaking the construction works or metro water and corporation is taking up some work. This has been a routine and the situation gets worse during rains. As the summer season will set in soon, we expect the civic body to complete the re-laying works."

When contacted, the zonal officials said the drainage works are under way and the road relaying work would follow soon.