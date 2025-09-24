CIT Taramani campus to get a Rs 100 crore makeover

CHENNAI: To create more job opportunities for students, the Higher Education Department has decided to upgrade the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) campus in Taramani Chennai at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The CIT is home to several institutions, including the Central Polytechnic College (CPC), Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), and the Institute of Printing Technology (IPT). These institutions offer various technical and vocational courses, which come under the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

The state-owned CPC offers diploma courses in civil, electrical, mechanical, computer, and marine engineering, ICT, the first-of-its-kind in Tamil Nadu, addresses the growing demand for manpower in chemical industries.

A senior official from the department said, “The upgradation of CIT will meet global standards and current industry needs. It will also meet the growing need for quality manpower in engineering, science, and technology.”

The upgrade includes revamping the existing courses to match industry needs and establishing industry-managed institutes. “At present, courses such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning have been introduced in CIT and this would be expanded,” he added.

Since admissions to the new courses have been increasing each year, new smart classes will be constructed to meet the demand. “Additionally, a high-tech lab with the latest equipment as per international standards will also be established for students. An exclusive computer lab with wi-fi facilities will also be available on campus so that students could access during their training period,” explained the official.

There would also be a comprehensive faculty development programme for industry linkage as a part of the upgrade. “This initiative will equip the students not only as job seekers but also job creators,” he averred.