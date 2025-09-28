CISF sniffer dog Rani, who served at Chennai airport for a decade, dies

CHENNAI: CISF sniffer dog Rani, who served at the Chennai airport for 10 years, died on Thursday.

Airport security officials bid farewell to the 13-year-old female Labrador, who passed away due to age-related illness. Born in Punjab on February 18, 2012, Rani received specialised training at Attari to detect explosives and ammunition before joining the CISF dog squad at Chennai airport on February 13, 2013.

She retired on August 4, 2022, and was cared for at the retired animals’ centre at the airport. On September 26, she collapsed early morning and was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where doctors declared her dead of natural causes.

Her body was later brought to the CISF camp at Meenambakkam, where officials accorded a farewell with full honours, similar to tributes for fallen CISF personnel. Senior officers laid wreaths and saluted her service.

Officials recalled that during her 10 years and six months of duty, Rani played a vital role in ensuring airport security and detecting explosives during routine checks.