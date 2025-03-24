CISF coastal cyclothon team to receive grand welcome at Chennai's Marina beach

CHENNAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Coastal Cyclothon, aimed at raising awareness about coastal security, will arrive in Chennai on March 25, 2025. To mark this occasion, a coastal security awareness event is scheduled at Marina Beach at 5 PM.

The 'Safe Shores, Prosperous India' Coastal Cyclothon launched on March 7 spans 6,553 kilometres along India's coastline over 25 days, covering two routes, the western coastal route from Gujarat to Kanniyakumari and the eastern coastal route from West Bengal to Kanniyakumari.

A total of 125 CISF personnel, including 14 women, are participating in this initiative.

As part of the cyclothon, the personnel have been engaging with fishermen and local communities along the route, raising awareness about environmental conservation, preventing infiltration by anti-social elements, and highlighting the CISF's role in ensuring coastal security,

The CISF team who are set to arrive at Chennai's Marina Beach on Monday night will be welcomed with a special ceremony the next day, at 5.30 pm, followed by a coastal security awareness event in collaboration with local fishermen.