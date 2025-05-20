Cinematic chase in Chengalpattu ends with arrest of lorry thief after 15-km pursuit

CHENNAI: Mirroring the madness of a high-tension scene from an action flick, the Chengalpattu police chased a man for 15 kilometres after he stole a truck in the blink of an eye from a toll plaza on the busy Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway on Tuesday.

Anbu of Kelambakkam owns a lorry to transport construction materials and has enrolled Kamalakannan to drive it. When Kamalakannan stepped out of the lorry at the Parandur toll plaza to recharge the Fastag account, an unidentified man jumped at the opportunity to hijack the truck towards Chennai.

A shook Kamalakannan immediately alerted the police nearby, triggering a coordinated response of various police teams. Traffic units from Mahendra City and Singaperumal Koil barricaded the highway to nab the hijacker, but the mystery man evaded them at a maddening speed.

Police personnel immediately followed the lorry on two-wheelers, with one policeman taking it up a notch by clinging onto the lorry's door for about 5 km, in a daring effort to stop the man.

The chase came to a colossal end when the hijacker crashed the truck into the divider near Maraimalai Nagar railway station. Bystanders lend a hand to police in cornering the man, who was identified as Subash (35) of Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli.

A probe revealed that Subash had been displaying erratic behaviour near the toll plaza for the last two days. He even, allegedly, stole materials from a temple under renovation and tried to rob women. The police also suspect he has mental health issues as he spoke incoherently. He is currently under guard at the Chengalpattu GH and may be transferred to the Kilpauk Mental Health Hospital. Despite the dangerous driving on the NH, no injuries were reported.

As the video went viral on social media, there has been an increase in calls to amplify vigilance.