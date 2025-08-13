CII signs MoU with Singapore Environment Council

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) GreenPro and the Singapore Environment Council have entered into a MoU to foster collaboration on eco-labelling, encourage mutual recognition of certified products, and advance sustainable procurement in the Asia Pacific region, on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed during the GreenPro Summit 2025 held in the city. “By aligning India’s green product certification framework with global best practices, the partnership is expected to create new market opportunities for eco-friendly products and services across borders,” a release said.

During the summit, GreenPro announced the milestone of surpassing 11,500 certified green products in India – an achievement signalling manufacturers that eco-labelling is rapidly becoming a driver of competitiveness and innovation.

“Climate science tells us that the decisions we take in this decade will shape the future of the planet for decades to come. While governments worldwide are strengthening climate policies, it’s the collective power of industries, innovators, and consumers that will turn these policies into reality,” said AR Rahul Nadh, director, department of environment and climate change, during the event. “GreenPro empowers consumers to make informed, sustainable choices and motivates manufacturers to innovate responsibly.”