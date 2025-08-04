Chillies, radish get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 4

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 4 (Monday), with a few notable increases.

According to the traders, the price of green chillies rose by Rs 20 per kg, up from Rs 50 per kg on Saturday to Rs 70 per kg on Monday.

Radish witnessed a hike of Rs 10 per kg, rising from Rs 20 per kg on Saturday to Rs 30 per kg on Monday.

Chow Chow also saw a marginal increase of Rs 5, selling at Rs 25 per kg, compared to Rs 20 per kg on Saturday.

The price of peas dropped by Rs 40 per kg, from Rs 180 on August 2 to Rs 140 per kg on Monday.

Lemon also saw a marginal increase of Rs 5, selling at Rs 35 per kg on Saturday to Rs 40 per kg on Monday

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg, beans at Rs 80 per kg, and drumsticks at Rs 30 per kg also continue to be sold without any price change

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, and beetroot remains stable at Rs 40 per kg.

Corainder leaves, mint, and various other greens also continue to be sold without any change from Saturday's (Aug 2) rates.