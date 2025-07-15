Children should learn at least three languages, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Learning another language will not change our identity and children should learn at least three languages, said Former Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai.

Speaking at a book festival held in Tirupur on the topic 'Away from Fear', the politician said instead of giving gold to children, they should be given books as gifts. "We should have fear but fear should not be our life. We should teach children how to overcome fear," he said.

Annamalai noted that children in rural areas have a better experience with facing fear due to the environment they grow up in but children in urban areas are unable to face fear due to the availability of all facilities, according to Maalaimalar.

"Currently, there are more young people working. After another 35 years, the country's development will stall as the working age will decrease and there will only be old people. Therefore, currently, for the development of our country, we need good working youth and good officials," he added.

He also emphasized that children should be taught at least 3 or 4 languages as it will help them converse freely with people from other states. "Mahakavi Bharathi knew 8 languages. But he said that the best language is Tamil. Learning another language will not change our identity," he said.