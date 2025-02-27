Child Protection Committees in all wards, zones in Chennai by March-end

CHENNAI: After much delay, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will finally form ‘Child Protection Committees’ in all of 15 zones and 200 wards within its limit before the end of March.

“We’ve already begun the work and listed out the head and members of the committee. Both the zone and ward-level committees will most likely be formed within 20 days,” said J Kumaragurubaran, commissioner, GCC.

Meanwhile, DT Next on February 19, had reported on quick formation of the committee in urban areas, which would be extended across Corporations in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, child rights activists demanded the formation of these committees and Siruvar Nagara Mandrams (child urban committees) in all municipalities and panchayats across the State.

With the crime against children steadily on the rise for close to a decade now, these communities will play a vital role in not only ensuring safety and well-being of children, but also in reporting untoward incidents to a closer and safe circle, especially among children belonging in vulnerable sections. So, the GCC in early February directed the formation of both the committees with councillors/chairpersons as respective heads.

Members of the ward committee will be an urban health nurse, a child welfare officer, a representative of Parents Teachers Association (PTA)/School Management Committee (SMC). Other members are representatives of Child Helpline (CHL), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), representatives of SHGs, two boys and girls each as per the recommendation of school head, a representative of non-profit, a school principal, and an Anganwadi worker. Special members/invites of the committee listed by the GCC are members of disabled communities, officers of the labour department and a representative of the residential welfare association.

In the zonal-level committee, the chairperson will be the head and members will include members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), school principal of concerned school from primary, middle to higher secondary schools, a member of an NGO, a labour department inspector among others.

One of the objectives of the committee is to conduct meetings at least once in 3 months (January-March, April-June, July-September and October-December).

A child rights activist said, “The GCC’s move to expedite the process is appreciated but, it’s vital that the information, contact details of members and operations are open to the public for effective implementation and for maximum utilisation of the committees.”