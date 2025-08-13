Child custody case: 15-year-old leaps from 1st floor in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old girl caught in a custody battle between parents ran outside the court hall and leapt from the first floor in the Madras High Court on Tuesday. Fortunately, the girl survived the fall and is out of danger.

According to sources, the girl was produced before the court by the Neelankarai police based on High Court directions after the girl’s father filed a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP).

The minor’s parents are separated. The father lived in Chennai, while the mother moved to Andaman along with the girl, who continued living with her grandparents.

The girl’s father filed an HCP seeking custody of the child after learning that his estranged wife had moved in with another man.

A few days ago, the child appeared before the court and informed that she neither wishes to live with her father nor her mother and prefers to live with her grandparents in Andaman.

A division bench had then directed counselling for both the father and the child. When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the girl told the court that she is firm in her decision. Following this, the court reportedly directed that the girl be housed in a government home for girls until the case comes to a close.

Distressed over this, the girl walked out of the court hall and leapt from the first floor. Police personnel and court staff rushed to the girl’s aid and moved her to the government hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.