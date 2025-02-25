TN’s Women’s Day gift: Pink autos driven by and for women in Chennai

CHENNAI: To empower destitute women and make them self-reliant, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment will start operating 'pink autos' with women drivers, in Chennai from March 8, observed as International Women's Day.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the initiative in Chennai city.

Speaking to DT Next, Geetha Jeevan, the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, said, "We have planned this initiative to enhance women's safety and empowerment and the employment of women. With the women' day approaching, the CM will launch 'pink autos' as a tribute to them."

As part of several welfare schemes for the public, Jeevan, in June 2024, announced in the Assembly the launch of pink rickshaws for 250 women in Chennai.

The applications to join the scheme were received in early December and beneficiaries were shortlisted in subsequent months.

Under this scheme, eligible women beneficiaries will get a grant of Rs one lakh by the government toward the total cost of the CNG/hybrid auto rickshaws.

"These autos will be functional in city railway stations and bus stands, painted in colour pink. Further, these autos will be enabled with the Global Positioning System and a women helpline number 181. Also, these autos will be constantly under the city police surveillance, "said a department official.

Preference for the initiative has been given to widows and destitute women.