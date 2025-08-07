Chettipunniyam level crossing to get new Road Over Bridge

CHENNAI: The state highways department has floated tenders for the construction of a new Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Mahindra City - Chettipunniyam Road, branching off of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road (NH-45), to replace the existing level crossing no. 49 between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil railway stations.

The project, sanctioned under the Railway Works Programme 2018–2019 and approved by the state government in July 2025, is estimated to cost Rs 37.45 crore.

It will be implemented on a cost-sharing basis with the Railways. The RoB is expected to improve road safety and eliminate delays caused by rail traffic.

The proposed structure will span a total length of 587.5 metres and feature a 12-metre-wide carriageway designed for a speed of 40 kmph, accommodating both passenger and commercial vehicles.

To ensure seamless integration with existing infrastructure, the project includes extensive approach roads, measuring 132.7 metres on the GST Road side and 150 metres on the Chettipunniyam side.

In addition, service roads measuring 217.3 metres (GST side) and 305 metres (Chettipunniyam side) are planned on both flanks of the RoB, each with a width of 5.5 metres. These service roads will also cater to local traffic and pedestrians.

Footpath-cum-drainage systems, measuring 1.5 metres in width and up to 1.2 metres in depth, will be provided on both sides to manage stormwater and support pedestrian movement.