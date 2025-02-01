Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam: A vibrant showcase of art from across the country

CHENNAI: Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam is back in Chennai and is all set to paint the town with vibrant colours from across the country. Claimed to be the biggest art exhibition in Tamil Nadu, over 500 artists are participating in the event, showcasing a concoction of art.

The event is organised by Selvakannan Rathinam, a self-taught artist, whose dream is to bring out the potential of Tamil Nadu-based artists and conduct Bengaluru’s famous Chitra Santhe-like exhibition in Chennai.

“Last year, we had around 300 artists displaying their artworks. This time, I was amazed by the response from the artists. Many schools and art institutions have registered to give exposure to the student artists,” says Selvakannan, who is also the founder of SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory.

Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam will witness a mix of different art genres by artists between the ages of 10 to 80. A space where artists and art enthusiasts get together for the betterment of the art.

“The initial days of my journey were quite difficult as I was not given a chance to showcase my work. Art events like these will boost the confidence of young talents, who can network with senior artists and learn from them.

On the other hand, senior artists can learn about the trends in the field from the youngsters,” the self-taught artist adds.

“Chennai can lure in more tourists. I believe that events can generate more revenue for the state as people from different districts and states will participate. With the support of the government, we can reach more heights in the field and provide opportunities for budding talents, who yearn for a platform to showcase their skills,” he remarks.

Unlike last year, this year’s one-day event will include an art installation. Keerthana’s chess installation stands out with a unique idea. Interestingly, it is not a clash between white and black coins but a battle between the Cholas and the British.

A resident of Chromepet, Gunasekaran has always been an art enthusiast. However, he tried his hand at the colours and canvas after his retirement. “My friend’s nature artwork impelled me to immerse myself in the world of colours.

I like to play with acrylic watercolours and create art pieces where the onlookers can feel serene,” the artist shares. Now in his 70s, Gunasekaran is exhibiting 15 artworks at the event.

Step into the world of art at Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam, which will take place on February 2 at Semmozhi Poonga, Teynampet.