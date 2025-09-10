Chennai–Tirupati Sapthagiri Express set for upgrade with modern LHB coaches

CHENNAI: Those planning a pilgrimage to Tirumala Tirupati can now travel with enhanced comfort, as the Chennai–Tirupati Sapthagiri Express is all set to be modernised with new LHB coaches. An LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coach is a modern, stainless-steel passenger coach developed using German technology that is superior to ICF coaches in terms of safety, comfort, speed, and longevity.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Southern Railway has announced that the train will soon replace its existing ICF rake with modern coaches known for their improved safety features and passenger comfort.

The enhancement, scheduled from September 20, will consist of 10 second-class chair cars, one AC coach, four general coaches, and a specially designed disabled-friendly luggage van.

Introduced in 1976, the Sapthagiri Express has maintained its status as a high-demand link that covers the 145 km journey from Chennai to Tirupati in 3.5 hours. Its schedule includes four daily services, with two departures originating from each city.

It may be recalled that even before premium services like the Rajdhani or Vande Bharat Express adopted modernisation, the Sapthagiri Express operated with a unique push-pull rake from the 1990s to 2017. The system, which featured an engine at the rear and a driving cabin at the front, was implemented with the aim of cutting travel time by half an hour.